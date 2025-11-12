It seems like dark clouds are looming over Bollywood; after Prem Chopra's hospitalization and Dharmendra's health scare and discharge, another worrying update has come in. On Wednesday, fans of Govinda woke up to rather shocking news.

The actor was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness and collapsing at his residence. The 61-year-old star was immediately taken to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu earlier today, leaving fans and the film fraternity concerned about his health.

On Wednesday afternoon, after a few hours of hospitalization and routine tests, Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

The first visuals of Govinda speaking to the media have surfaced on social media

Speaking to the media, he assured his fans that he is doing well.

He said, "People need to incorporate yoga and pranayam into their daily routine for better health and energy."

After being discharged, Govinda mentioned that excessive exercise had caused the exhaustion, as confirmed by his doctors.

What did Govinda wear?

Govinda looked dapper in a maroon blazer, which he paired with a black t-shirt, jeans, and dark sunglasses. He was seen smiling and waving at the paps.

Govinda's voice note after hospitalisation

During his hospitalization, the actor spoke to the ANI news agency and mentioned that he is doing well.

"Thank you so much... I am fine," he said in a voice message.

About his hospitalisation

The actor's close friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, has also shared an update on Govinda's condition and explained why his wife, Sunita Ahuja, wasn't present with him at that moment.

Lalit, speaking to HT City about Govinda's hospitalization, said, "Kal din mein unko weakness thi, and then achanak se shaam ko disorientation laga tha for a few seconds. Unconscious hue the... Uske baad unke family doctor ne unko phone pe ek dawai batai which he took (Govinda was feeling weak on Tuesday, and then he felt disoriented in the evening. He got in touch with his family doctor, who prescribed him a medicine)."

"Govinda took the medicine around 8:30-9:00 pm, and then went to rest in his room. Then, achanak se (suddenly), he again felt uneasy, disoriented, weak, and suffocated around 12 in the night. Following that, Govinda called me home. I reached his place at 12:15 am and, after advice from his doctor, took him to the hospital. We took him to the emergency ward where his vitals were checked and he was admitted around 1 am," Lalit added.

"Several tests have been done. Now, all his reports are awaited. He is under constant observation. Govinda is resting at the moment. There is no word on discharge yet as the doctors are waiting for the test results before deciding the next course of action. I spoke to Govinda in the morning, and he told me that he is feeling better," Lalit said.

Where was Sunita Ahuja when he fainted?

It was Lalit who accompanied Govinda to the hospital and not his family, which initially raised eyebrows. Clarifying the situation, Lalit shared that Sunita and their daughter Tina were out of town at the time but have since rushed back to be by his side.

"Sunita was not in town and had gone to a wedding. She came to Mumbai late at night and is now on her way to the hospital. Meanwhile, his daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work. She is also on her way back and will be with Govinda by the evening," Lalit said.

On Wednesday morning, Sunita Ahuja was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Talking about her husband's visit to Dharmendra at the hospital, Sunita shared, "Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humaare family ke sabse favourite actor hain, woh He-Man hain. Main Mata Rani se kal se prarthana kar rahi hun ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet Dharmendra yesterday; I was not in Mumbai. He is our family's favourite actor — he's the He-Man. Since yesterday, I have been praying to Mata Rani for his speedy recovery)."

Earlier in the day, his manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the actor is conscious and under observation.

"The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing.."

The news comes shortly after Govinda visited veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week. He was among the many Bollywood stars who dropped by to check on the legendary actor.