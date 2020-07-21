Bollywood actor Govinda has joined the ongoing nepotism debate. The 56-year old has said that he had his own struggles despite being the son of actors – Arun Kumar Ahuja and Nirmala Devi.

Govinda has stated that there was a gap of 33 years between his parents leaving the film industry and him making his Bollywood debut. "So by the time I entered the industry, many new producers had come who didn't know much about my lineage. I had to wait for hours to meet them. I understood why they'd talk or behave in a certain way but never let it come in between me and my art," the Hindustan Times quotes him as saying.

Big Stars not an Exception

The Bollywood actor recalls how people had written off about him. The stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, and other greats too had faced such a situation in the film industry, according to the Hero No 1 star.

The 56-year old says that people need to have the right perspective and work hard failing which one has to pay heed to those negative talks. "Success at times makes you harsh and doesn't let you progress. From my experience, I can say that having a graceful approach helps. Film is a form of art and somewhere we've turned it into a business. Artistes are human beings, not products. Accept those who have merit. This will also help those who aren't as talented, and they'll work harder," the daily quotes her as saying.

Talking about the camps and favouritism, Govinda said that talented people used to get an equal opportunity earlier, but the industry is controlled by four-five people now.

"Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren't close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn't get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now," the daily quoted him as saying.

His daughter Tina Ahuja, who made her acting debut with Second Hand Husband. Govinda ends on the note that he wants her to create her own path.