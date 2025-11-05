Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have often made headlines, at times for rumours about their strained relationship or for Govinda's alleged affairs. Sunita, known for her unfiltered and straightforward nature, never holds back from speaking her mind. Recently, while appearing on Paras Chhabra's podcast, Sunita revealed that Govinda doesn't give her any money but spends lakhs on religious rituals.

After the podcast went viral, Govinda's family priest, Pandit Mukesh Shukla, a respected astrologer and religious figure from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly felt hurt by Sunita's remarks. To control the situation. On November 4, 2025, Govinda released a video apology, clarifying that he has been consulting Pandit Mukesh Shukla for years, does not endorse his wife's comments, and holds his family priest in high regard.

In the video, the actor said, "My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies. Pandit Mukesh Ji and his family have stood by me in tough times, and I respect him a lot."

Netizens called out Sunita for her comments, and Govinda had to apologise.

A user wrote, "Yeh bechara humesha apni wife ko justify karte rehte hai...dear Sunita ji thoda kam bole and Govinda ji ki baat bhi sunna kare.. bechara.." (This poor man is always trying to justify his wife... Dear Sunita ji, maybe speak a little less and listen to Govinda ji once in a while. Poor guy!)

Another wrote, "Sir jo khud ek bada star ho kr mafi mange to o sab se bada Dil rakhta he uska dil saf he ... Hero number 1.." (A man who's such a big star yet chooses to apologise — that shows he has the biggest heart. His heart is pure... truly Hero No. 1!)

What Sunita mentioned on the podcast

During the podcast, Sunita took a dig at Govinda's spending on religious rituals. She said, "We also have one in our house, Govinda's pandit. He is also like this, gets pujas done and takes ₹2 lakh. I tell him, you should pray on your own. Unka karaya hua puja paath kuch kaam nahi aane wala hai (those rituals won't work for you)."

She continued, "God accepts the prayers you do yourself. I don't believe in all this. Even if I donate or do good deeds, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai (the one who fears gets scared)."

Sunita also took a swipe at the people around Govinda, saying, "The circle he sits in has foolish writers, they're less of writers and more of fools. They make him a fool and give him terrible advice. He doesn't get good people, and they don't like me because I speak the truth."

Work Front

Govinda is gearing up for his comeback with the 'Len Den: It's All About Business', 'Bayan Haath Ka Khel', and 'Pinky Darling' projects he mentioned during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.