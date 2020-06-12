The Ministry of Civil Aviation has again started the registration of drones "based on public request". Earlier this year in January, the aviation ministry has given one-time January 14-31 window for drone registration and the latest decision is the second. A public notice titled "voluntary disclosure of non-compliant drones flying in India" announced the opening of drone registration issued by aviation ministry joint secretary Amber Dubey on Monday. The notice also highlighted that "ownership of drone without registration shall invite penal action."

As per a report in the Times of India, in the January 14-31, 2020 window more than 20,000 drones were enlisted with the government. The aviation ministry is maintaining a database due to the security ramifications of utilising this gear. The objective is to track these drones that are vital to safe activities even in green zones or territories where they will be permitted. The registration date has been kept open so that as many drone users can register for the same.

The drone users can register on the website of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) website which says, "All unmanned aircraft need to be enlisted. For ample clarity, these include models, prototypes, toys, RC aircraft, autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft systems."

Steps for registration

In the first step, an applicant will have to upload the information of the owner after which he will receive an ownership acknowledgment number (OAN). Further, OAN will be used to upload the drone-related information post which the owner will receive a drone acknowledgment number (DAN).

The DGCA website link highlighted, "Each drone will require a fresh enlistment. Since a drone owner may have multiple drones, the owner shall use the same OAN to enlist all drones owned by him. A separate DAN will be issued for each drone. Ownership of a drone in India without a valid OAN and DAN shall invite penal action as per applicable laws. Possession of an OAN or DAN does not confer the right to operate the drone in India. Kindly (see rules) issued by DGCA from time to time for information regarding ownership and operation of drones." In August 2018, DGCA had issued regulations for the usage of drones in Indian airspace.