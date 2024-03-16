Continuing its offensive against separatist groups active in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Government on Saturday extended the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) headed by jailed Yasin Malik for five more years.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his social media account announced the extension of the ban on the JKLF faction headed by Yasin Malik.

"The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences," Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted in a post on X.

The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years.



"The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir."

He further mentioned that the organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding, and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

JKLF was earlier banned in March 2019

After the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, the JKLF was banned on March 19, 2019, as part of a series of crackdowns on separatist and terror organizations active in Jammu and Kashmir.

This step was taken as the policy of the BJP-led government to curb terror and groups instigating terror in the Kashmir valley.

On March 19, 2019, the Centre had declared JKLF (Yasin faction) as an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

JKLF has many serious cases registered against it. This organization is responsible for the murder of four Indian Air Force personnel and the kidnapping of Dr. Rubaiya Sayeed (daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in V. P. Singh's Government).

This organization, alongside, is also responsible for the illegal funneling of funds for fomenting terrorism. JKLF is actively involved in raising funds and its distribution to Hurriyat cadres and stone-pelters to fuel unrest in the Kashmir valley as well as for subversive activities.

Activities of JKLF (Y) pose a serious threat to the security of the country and are prejudicial to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India, the ministry added.

Yasin Malik is the main accused in the killing of four IAF officers

Chairman of the banned JKLF Yasin Malik and six others are facing trial in the gruesome killing of four unarmed officers of the Indian Air Force in Kashmir in the year 1990.

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including Ravi Khanna, were killed in a terror attack on January 25, 1990, in which JKLF chief Yasin Malik was involved.

The charges were brought against Malik and six others on March 16, 2020, in the killing of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

Besides Malik, others accused charged in the killing of IAF personnel are Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias 'Nalka', Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Nanaji.

After a three-decade trial in both the cases was resumed on September 11, 2019, this year.

On March 7, 2019, Malik was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and was brought to Jammu from Srinagar and was shifted to Kot Bhawal Jail.

After booking Malik under PSA, his organization JKLF was banned by the Centre under anti-terror law. Within days after banning his organization, Malik was shifted from Jammu to Tihar Jail.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case

On May 25, 2022, a special NIA Court awarded life imprisonment and a fine to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh at Delhi's Patiala House Court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Malik, who had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

More organizations banned

Four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan alias Sopori) also known as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political League and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh, are also banned.

These organizations indulge in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

"Members of the above said factions of JKPL have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir", a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs reads.

"The leaders and members of the abovesaid factions of JKPL have been involved in mobilizing violent protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including sustained stone pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir", the Ministry stated.

These factions of JKPL have constantly asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy.