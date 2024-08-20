The Indian government has requested the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh issued the directive in a letter to the UPSC chief. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's staunch belief in the lateral entry process and underscored the necessity to align this process with the principles of equity and social justice, as enshrined in the Constitution, particularly concerning the provisions of reservation.

Singh pointed out that while most of the major lateral entries before 2014 were made in an ad-hoc manner, including cases of alleged favoritism, the current government's efforts have been directed towards making the process institutionally driven, transparent, and open.



The Union Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, welcomed the decision, stating that it would not only strengthen the principles of social justice but also advance the welfare of the weakest section of society. He further added that the decision to align lateral entry with principles of reservation shows PM Modi's commitment to social justice.

The decision comes in the wake of objections raised by BJP allies, including the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Janata Dal (United), over the proposed lateral entry for about 45 posts, without offering any reservation to the backward classes. The Congress and the INDIA bloc have also launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the move, terming it an attack on the Dalits and OBCs.

The controversy over lateral entry into bureaucracy erupted after the UPSC issued an advertisement on August 17, notifying about the vacancy for 45 domain experts in the rank and pay of Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, and Directors.

The lateral entry system was formally introduced during PM Narendra Modi 's first tenure in 2018. The system aims at appointing specialists, including those from the private sector, in government departments to address complex governance and policy implementation challenges. However, the move has been criticized for undermining the reservation system and belittling the country's 'steel frame'.

The decision to cancel the advertisement is seen as a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment. It is aimed at ensuring that deserving candidates from marginalized communities get their rightful representation in government services. The DoPT minister's letter underscores the urgency of this action, calling for swift compliance from the UPSC to align with the new directive.

The Centre, on its part, accused the Congress of making misleading claims on the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment in bureaucracy being undertaken by it, and asserted that the move will not affect the recruitment of SC/STs in the all India services.