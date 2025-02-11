Although Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) was launched for the economically weaker sections of society, some private hospitals have indulged in minting money by presenting fake bills under this flagship scheme to mint money through illegal means.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav said that as many as 2. 7 lakh fake claims worth Rs 562. 4 crores made by private hospitals, were detected by the authorities.

After detecting these frauds, a total of 1,114 hospitals have been de-empanelled, and 549 hospitals have been suspended under AB-PMJAY.

"AB-PMJAY is governed by a zero-tolerance approach towards any kind of fraud and abuse and various steps are taken for the prevention, detection, and deterrence of different kinds of fraud that could occur in the scheme at different stages of its implementation", the Minister said, adding,

"National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) has been established at National Health Authority (NHA) and works in close coordination with State Anti-Fraud Units (SAFU) to investigate and take joint action against issues related to fraud and abuse"

"Out of 6.66 crore claims processed by NAFU, 2.7 lakh claims of private hospitals worth Rs. 562.4 crores were found to be non-admissible on account of abuse, misuse or incorrect entries", the minister informed the House, adding, "Further, any claims by empanelled hospitals found to be suspicious by NAFU are withheld until proper scrutiny by SAFU teams including field verification where necessary".

NHA issues guidelines

NHA has issued guidelines to undertake several punitive actions to curb cases involving misuse or abuse under AB-PMJAY.

"These include the suspension or blacklisting or de empanelment of hospitals concerned from the AB-PMJAY network", the Minister said, adding, "Additionally, misuse/abuse claims are rejected, and penalties or legal actions are imposed on such hospitals".

To enhance the detection of misuse or abuse, near real-time monitoring and AI-based systems are used to check hospital claims. Furthermore, hospitals undergo random audits and surprise inspections to ensure the authenticity of claims. State Health Agencies (SHAs) also conduct regular desk medical audits as well as field audits.

"As a result of the stringent measures, a total of 1,114 hospitals have been de-empanelled, and 549 hospitals have been suspended under AB-PMJAY", the Minister said, adding, "NAFU deployed 57 different technologies including rule-based triggers and Machine Learning algorithms, fuzzy logic, image classification, and de-duplication, etc. to identify misuse/abuse cases".

Other technologies and interventions such as enhanced access controls to the NHAIT system, near real-time dashboards to highlight suspicious cases, regular monitoring and cleansing of databases, and other data analytic techniques are also deployed to make AB-PMJAY.