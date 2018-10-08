Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC have rubbished reports of age fraud involving striker Gourav Mukhi after a huge uproar over the teenager's "actual" age on social media.

Mukhi grabbed eyeballs when he scored in Jamshedpur's 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, October 8.

The former Tata Steel striker came on as a second-half substitute and helped Jamshedpur pull one back in the 81st minute just when it looked like Bengaluru were running away with three points following a Nishu Kumar strike in the first half.

The teenager displayed excellent temperament as he slotted one past India's No. 1 goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

ISL's official website and social media handles claimed the 16-year-old had become the youngest goal-scorer in the league history.

However, quite a few on social media began debating Mukhi's "actual" age soon after the first equaliser was scored.

Mukhi sports a mustache and a goatee and his well-built physique don't give the impression of a typical 16-year-old footballer's.

It's all very speculative: Jamshedpur FC

Gourav Mukhi (second from left) scored on his ISL debut on Sunday.ISL

"We needn't react to each and every story that's out there. It's all very speculative," Souptikk Das, media manager of Jamshedpur FC was quoted as saying by Scroll.

"He has the proper documents. He went abroad for the pre-season training, so his passport and other ID proofs have the same age. If there was anything wrong, it would have been set right then itself."

Moreover, social media users pointed out media reports from 2015 that said Mukhi was part of a Jharkand U-15 team that was suspended and fined by the All India Football Federation over age fraud.

Notably, Mukhi was reportedly one of the five players who had confessed to being overaged during the sub-junior tournament in 2015.

Questions are also raised as to why Mukhi hadn't played in India's youth squads over the years.

Nonetheless, Mukhi has been in fine form in the ongoing season. He scored a brace against Mostoles Balompie in Jamshedpur's pre-season trip to Spain.

He also scored six goals in I-League second division for Jamshedpur FC reserves and was promoted to the first team ahead of the ongoing ISL season, according to goal.com.