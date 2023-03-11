This might come as a sad news for many, but starting 31st March all the HBO content on Disney + Hotstar will not be available for streaming. The streaming giant has ended its partnership with HBO and as a result, many of your favourite shows will not be available on the platform from 31st March onwards.

The announcement

"Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events," Hotstar's social media page made the announcement.

Shows that will go unavailable

While there is no official confirmation, there is a strong possibility that all the HBO shows will start streaming on Amazon Prime instead. Here's taking a look at the shows going off air from Disney+Hotstar. Game of Thrones, Mare of Easttown, House of the Dragon, Obama, Scenes from a Marriage, Succession, The Sopranos, The Last of Us are some of the highest rated HBO shows that will go off air.

Ballers, Band of Brothers, Catch and Kill, Curb Your Enth, Entourage, Mind Over Murder, Shaq, The Baby, The Gilded Age, The Nevers, The Time Traveller's Wife, Undercurrent, Watchmen, We Own this City are some other shows that will not be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.