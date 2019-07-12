Jiiva has teamed up with Don Sandy, who had earlier directed crime film Mahabalipuram. The film has Shalini Pandey in the female lead with a chimpanzee enacting a pivotal role.

Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Santhish, Vivek Prasanna and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Sam CS's music, RB Gurudev's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Story:

Gorilla is a heist comedy thriller that is about a group of misfits on a mission to rob a bank. Jiiva is the leader of a gang of four. Kong, which has been part of a few Hollywood movies, plays a key role in the Tamil flick.

The way thieves plan the bank robbery and execute it with the support of Kong is the interesting part of the film.

Reviews:

Gorilla has piqued a lot of interest with its promos and trailer. The movie promises to be a complete comedy entertainer. Will it live up to the expectations? Find it out in the audience's words below: