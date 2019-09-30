It looks like Gopichand, and the makers of his upcoming film Chanakya are pretty sure that their film would rock the box office. Chanakya is slated to hit the theatres on October 5 and the pre-release event of the film was held in Hyderabad the other day.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is releasing on October 2 and even after knowing the kind of euphoria it has created all over, the makers of Chanakya have announced that they will be releasing the film on October 5. This is definitely a shock to many movie buffs as they are expecting Chanakya to be a hit and Sye Raa's release would definitely have an effect on it.

It has been four years since Gopichand has bagged a hit into his kitty. Jil, Soukhyam, Gautham Nanda, Oxygen and Pantham... all these films have tanked at the box office and Gopichand is deprived of a hit.

At this phase of his career, taking a risk by releasing his film three days post Sye Raa is definitely a risk and it might lead to another flop in his kitty. So, it is high time for the actor to take a decision to make sure that the film sees the audience in the theatres.

It is understood that director Thiru and producers are trying to make money keeping the holiday season in mind, but definitely not with Sye Raa.