It is indeed a historic day for Indians as Chandrayaan-3 took off today at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota — on July 14. 2023 a spindle-shaped island on the east coast of Andhra Pradesh. The Vikram lander of the mission is expected to soft-land on the surface of the South Pole region of the Moon on around August 23 or August 24.

NASA congratulates ISRO

Congratulations to @isro on the Chandrayaan-3 launch, wishing you safe travels to the Moon. We look forward to the scientific results to come from the mission, including NASA’s laser retroreflector array. India is demonstrating leadership on #ArtemisAccords! https://t.co/98nwfm12V0 — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 14, 2023

Actors beamed with joy and happiness upon seeing in mission on the moon and applauding ISRO scientists and the country for creating history. They took to their social media accounts and shared the video of the launch.

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.



Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. pic.twitter.com/KwqzTLglnK — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and others wished ISRO 'astronomical' success.

A proud moment for all of us ! Jai Hind! ?? congratulations to all at @isro for a successful liftoff! Godspeed #Chandrayaan3 Har Har Mahadev! ?? pic.twitter.com/1S5bRPYGl6 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 14, 2023

Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all! ?? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 14, 2023

Excitement levels reaching the MOON! ? Sending my virtual cheers to #Chandrayaan3 for its upcoming mission! ? Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! ?? May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! ? #ProudIndian… pic.twitter.com/2XGFwllv2h — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 13, 2023

And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. ? https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023

History Created.. proud moment for every Indians#Chandrayaan3 ?? pic.twitter.com/LkJDOM2uJZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash was seen watching the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on TV, and when the countdown for the launch began, she was jumping with joy.

A proud moment for the entire nation!??@ISRO's third lunar mission, #Chandrayaan3, is successfully launched… Kudos to the brilliant team behind the mission...????



Hoping for a smooth and successful landing... pic.twitter.com/F9h7qBNE77 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 14, 2023

#WATCH | If everything goes normal then landing on the moon is expected on August 23rd at around 5.47pm IST, says ISRO chief S Somanath on #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/rcIk5HxZ8D — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Take a look at her Instagram stories.

Apart from celebs, several, politicians and social media influencers also shared their happiness over ISRO scientists launching Chandrayaan-3 and are praying and hoping for a soft and smooth landing on the moon.

A historic day in the history of India’s Space programme! Congratulations to #TeamISRO and other stakeholders on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3. This success is a massive milestone towards self-reliance in space.



This success is the perfect example of the excellence of… https://t.co/oSJ95gUHQ5 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 14, 2023

PM congratulates ISRO and says 14 July will be etched in golden letters

14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation. pic.twitter.com/EYTcDphaES — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Best wishes for Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge you all to know more about this Mission and the strides we have made in space, science and innovation. It will make you all very proud. https://t.co/NKiuxS0QaE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

A successful mission would see India being the fourth country to achieve this historic feat. The others are the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 takes off to the moon; cheers and celebration galore at ISRO

Thousands of Indians who were present during the Chandrayaan-3 launch cheered outside the mission control centre and waved the national flag as they watched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft rise into the sky.