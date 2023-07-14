France protests ease as president Macron prepares to meet leaders of parliament Close
France protests ease as president Macron prepares to meet leaders of parliament

It is indeed a historic day for Indians as Chandrayaan-3 took off today at 2:35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota — on July 14. 2023 a spindle-shaped island on the east coast of Andhra Pradesh. The Vikram lander of the mission is expected to soft-land on the surface of the South Pole region of the Moon on around August 23 or August 24.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation

NASA congratulates ISRO

Actors beamed with joy and happiness upon seeing in mission on the moon and applauding ISRO scientists and the country for creating history. They took to their social media accounts and shared the video of the launch.

Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and others wished ISRO 'astronomical' success.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Onward to greater horizons! Thrilled to witness another momentous launch! Congratulations & all the best to the brilliant team at ISRO for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 today! Proud of you all!"

Sonu Sood tweeted, "History Created.. proud moment for every Indian."

Tejasswi Prakash was seen watching the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on TV, and when the countdown for the launch began, she was jumping with joy.

tejasswi and karan

Take a look at her Instagram stories.

Apart from celebs, several, politicians and social media influencers also shared their happiness over ISRO scientists launching Chandrayaan-3 and are praying and hoping for a soft and smooth landing on the moon.

"10..9...8...7...6..5..4..3..2...1.. And #Chandrayaan3 launched ! What an exciting sight and moment! Our @isro launches #Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Salute and congratulations to #TeamIsro! Jai Hind," Mr. Fadnavis tweeted.

PM congratulates ISRO and says 14 July will be etched in golden letters

A successful mission would see India being the fourth country to achieve this historic feat. The others are the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 takes off to the moon; cheers and celebration galore at ISRO

Thousands of Indians who were present during the Chandrayaan-3 launch cheered outside the mission control centre and waved the national flag as they watched the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft rise into the sky.

