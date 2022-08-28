Odisha EOW asks Google to remove 45 illegal loan apps from Play Store Close
After rebranding its Duo video chat app as Meet, tech giant Google has brought back the original Duo icon and name as a separate shortcut that appears in the app launcher.

Google decided to combine its two video calling services into one and selected "Meet" as the surviving brand, reports 9To5Google.

Google Duo video chat to be integrated to OxygenOS for OnePlus phones

The Google Duo app is the only one that is still being used in terms of implementation and is being upgraded with a new home screen and features from both services.

Duo has a significantly larger installed base, which explains this, the report said.

At the start of August, an update started rolling out that replaced the blue Duo icon and introduced the four-colored Meet version. After updating and opening the app, Duo disappears from the launcher.

