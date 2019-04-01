Ever since the advent of the smartphone, it has grown to become an extension of the body. In any city, you can't find a person with a head down glued to the phone screen and they take everywhere and use it even in the loo. Did you know smartphone screen are said to be more than three times dirtier than a toilet seat; though it's very hard to believe, it's actually true. Now, American technology giant Google has good news at least for the Android mobile users, as it has launched a revolutionary Screen cleaner feature that keeps your phone squeaky clean.

Google's innovative Screen cleaner feature makes use of the advanced sensors on Android phones and smudge detector API to identify imperfections using geometric dirt models and haptic micromovement generator to dislodge dirt, smudge and other anomalies off the display, making the phone hygienic inside out.

The new Screen cleaner is now available on Files app and whenever you want to get rid of the dirt on the mobile display, just tap the 'Activate' button on the former. You can see the Screen cleaner in full action on Google's YouTube channel.

Sounds too good to be true! Well, don't keep your hopes high, as this is an April Fool's day prank pulled by Google on YouTube.

Snakes on Google Maps

In a related development, Google has introduced snake game on its popular Maps app on both the iOS and Android versions.

"Starting today, you can play a twist on the snake game in different locations across the world—including Cairo, London, San Francisco, São Paulo, Sydney and Tokyo–right from Google Maps. To start playing, simply open the Google Maps app, tap on the menu icon on the top left corner, then select "Play Snake" to get your daily dose of 90s nostalgia (boy bands, fanny packs and slap bracelets not included)," Google said in a statement.

Like the classic snake game, your train will grow longer over time, as passengers hop in to from stations placed on international locations such as Big Ben, the Great Sphinx of Giza to the Eiffel Tower.