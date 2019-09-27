Have you ever imagined your life without Google? It is one of the craziest things that has happened to us. We all are united and drawn closer by Google.

And we couldn't agree more.

Google is 21 years old! On Friday, September 27, the search engine is celebrating its birthday with a special doodle that depicts the caricature of a bulky computer and a Google browser window open on it.

Every year on September 27, Google celebrates its birthday. However, when you actually Google it, the dates may vary. The search engine's domain google.com was registered on September 15, 1997. And, the firm wasn't registered as a business until September 4, 1998, which is just a few days after the first Google doodle of a stick man appeared.

Google was officially launched in September 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the two PhD students at Stanford University. After dropping out of Stanford, the two founded the search engine.

The site was named "googol", which refers to the number represented by a 1 followed by one-hundred zeros. Page and Brin wrote in their paper, "We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines." To the search engine's founders, the name represents the immense amount of information that a search engine has to sift through.

Over the years, Google has grown bigger and bigger. Alphabet, Google's parent firm, is worth $762.5 billion and employs around 89,000 people across the world.