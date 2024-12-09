Google to tie up with NCERT for Multilingual YouTube Education

Google has announced a strategic partnership with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The collaboration aims to launch multiple YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, over the coming months. These channels will be aligned with the curriculum of grades 1 to 12, offering educational content in engaging and accessible formats. This initiative is expected to empower students, parents, and teachers across the country, particularly in remote areas where access to quality education is often a challenge.

Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, emphasized the importance of learning in a Google blog post. He stated, Learning has always been at the heart of YouTube. And, in India, where accessible education is crucial for unlocking the nation's potential, YouTube can help make learning content more accessible through innovative partnerships, tools, and resources.

In addition to the YouTube channels, Google also announced a collaboration with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to roll out Credentialled Courses. NPTEL now offers 50 credentialed courses on a diverse range of subjects, from pure sciences and literature to sports psychology and rocket propulsion. This initiative creates a pathway for anyone outside the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) system to complete a course on NPTEL's YouTube channels, complete the online certification on the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal, and receive a certificate from the IITs.

To further enhance the learning experience, Google has introduced Key Concepts. Using artificial intelligence, this feature identifies concepts covered in a video and provides definitions from the web of those concepts, across subjects like biology, physics, and chemistry. The definitions and images are sourced from Google's Knowledge Graph, based on the video's transcript and other associated video metadata.

Google's YouTube Player for Education is another innovative product designed to improve the way YouTube videos are shown in popular educational tools. Partners are using the YouTube Player for Education to create diverse learning experiences, including interactive lessons, supplemental study, and formative assessment. In India, Google Classroom and edtech companies such as Quizizz and Teachmint have integrated the player into their tools, and it is being used in classrooms around the world.

Earlier this year, YouTube announced the AI Skills House programme, which provides access to Google's flagship AI courses on YouTube, such as Introduction to Generative AI, Introduction to Responsible AI, and Introduction to Large Language Models. These courses, available at no cost, will soon be expanded to 7 Indian languages.

This partnership between Google and NCERT is a significant step towards leveraging technology to enhance the quality of education in India. It is a testament to the potential of innovative collaborations in transforming the educational landscape and unlocking the nation's potential. The initiative aligns with the broader trend of integrating technology into education, as seen in the rise of edtech companies and the increasing use of AI in learning and teaching. As this partnership unfolds, it will be interesting to see its impact on India's education system and its potential to inspire similar initiatives globally.