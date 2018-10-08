Google is all set up to launch its third-generation Pixel phones otherwise known as Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL today.

The launch is set to take place at Google's 'Made by Google' event in New York. Google is reportedly intending to launch a small-scale adaptation of Pixel 3 at the occasion called Pixel 3 Mini.

With not much time left for the launch, a Hong Kong-based website is out with the full review of the pre-production units of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The analysis uncovers nearly everything about the two Pixel phones. It also compares the camera of Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max. In another leak, somebody from Hong Kong has gotten hold of Pixel 3 XL and posted pictures of it.

The photos of the Pixel 3 XL run by the rumours. Pixel 3XL is seen with an iPhone X style display and minimal bezels. The smartphone accompanies two selfie cameras on the front, and like Pixel 2 XL, there's a sensor on the backboard. To the extent the outline is concerned, Pixel 3 XL looks relatively like its antecedent - Pixel 2XL - from the back, but the front plan of the phone has been patched up. And that is for good. Pixel 3 XL look entirely smooth contrasted with 2 XL.

As most Android phone makers are moving to the pattern of an in-display fingerprint sensor, Google chooses to adhere to the back mounted round fingerprint sensor for the Pixel phones this year. The newly leaked pictures demonstrate Pixel 3 XL in dark color, but there's more. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are relied upon to come in Pink and Mint color other than the typical white and dark.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are to have "Super Selfie Mode" feature. This front camera feature of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL will be fit for clicking wide-angle selfies, which implies users won't require a selfie stick to click a large number of people together.

The review uncovers that both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will accompany squeezing the edge feature which will work like the HTC's Edge sensor feature. It will open the Google Assistant on squeezing the edge of the phone.

The squeeze feature will give users a chance to get quickly to the Google Lens camera. It is also said that flipping the phone upside down will turn on the Do Not Disturb (DND) mode.

The leaked review contrasts the photos clicked and Pixel 3 XL with the camera tests of iPhone XS Max. Pixel phones are known for its particularly great camera, and Pixel 3 XL is no special case. In low-light conditions, Pixel 3 XL is an unmistakable champ over iPhone XS Max.

Even though Pixel 3 XL accompanies a single sensor on the back and iPhone XS Max has a dual camera setup, the Google phone grabs more eye. The photos clicked with Pixel 3 XL seemed more normal, with the perfect measure of light contrasted with iPhone XS Max.

Not that iPhone XS Max doesn't figure out how to click great pictures, but the Pixel phone ends up being marginally better with the shading and subtle elements.

In the interim, the cost of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have additionally leaked. Pixel 3 has been priced for £706 which generally amounts Rs 68,000, while Pixel 3 XL accompanies a sticker price of £766, which means Rs 74,000. These are the global cost of Pixels. In India, it is anticipated that the phones will cost somewhat on the higher side.