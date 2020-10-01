Google has unveiled a new smart speaker Nest Audio with a list of new upgrades for a better music listening experience along with a slimmer profile.

The Google Nest Audio has been priced at $99.99 and will go on sale in the US, Canada and India, starting October 5.

"Typically, a bigger speaker equals bigger sound, but Nest Audio has a really slim profile -- so it fits anywhere in the home. In order to maximize audio output, we custom-designed quality drivers and housed them in an enclosure that helps it squeeze out every bit of sound possible," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Google Nest Audio: Features

The smart speaker aims to produce 50 percent more bass and 75 percent more volume as compared to the Google Home.

It comes with support for Google Assistant. The smart speaker supports room-filling sounds and two Nest Audios can be paired for stereo sounds.

Google Nest Audio comes with touch controls for playing or pausing music, adjusting volume, and more.

It has a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter along with three far-field microphones and 2-stage mic mute switch.

The speaker is powered by a quad-core A53 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and its power rating is 30W.

The new Google smart speaker comes with a price tag of $99 and has five colour options, namely, Charcoal, Chalk, Sand, Sage, and Sky.

In addition to this, Google has also unveiled a bunch of other hardware at the event, including Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and new Google Chromecast with Google TV. The search giant already launched the Pixel 4a last month, which is now its only budget smartphone after replacing the Pixel 3a.

(With inputs from IANS)