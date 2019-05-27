Google's file managing app 'Files' has crossed 100 million downloads in January, but it seems the company is not satisfied with numbers. To add more users, the search giant is offering up to Rs 1,000 reward for using its offline file transfer app and redeem as Google Pay credit.

Google launched Files in 2017, which helps users to remove junk and clean up their device with a single tap. It also features file sharing ability without going online. Now, it is interesting that the app pays users for sending and receiving files using the app.

For every successful transfer, users can earn Rs 100 as a prize. The offer is limited to ten successful transfers, which add up to Rs 1,000. However, you can change your account by just unlinking it and can link a new account to earn more rewards.

How to get a reward by using Google Files?

First, you will have to install Google Files app or if you are an existing user, then switch to the share tab, which is located at bottom right corner. In the Share tab, you will see "Earn Reward" message. If you can't find that message, then wait for a while as it will pop up after some time, which was the case with us.

After clicking on Start, you will have to link your Google account. Now, you are ready to win rewards. Next step to follow is Connect your Google Files app to your friend's app and share files. Notably, you both have signed up for a reward.

As the file transfer finishes, you will receive a notification, which greets you and tells you that you have won a reward. Now you will have to claim this reward with Google Pay using a scratch card in your Google Pay reward section. In no time, your reward will be in your bank account. It's as simple as that.