Google marked the onset of spring with a doodle on Thursday, March 19, with an adorable illustration that shows the coming of the season of flowers and bloom. The spring season will soon arrive on the Northern Hemisphere by March 20 and will last till June 21.

Google's new doodle celebrating the season is made synonymous with the floral bloom and color blush in nature. It shows a cute little bunny flying up in a hot air balloon that has bright green, red, blue, brown patterns of leaves, flowers, and water droplets.

The season of flowers and bloom

Spring is one of the four temperate seasons and arrives after winter. It is the period before the hot summers set in and is marked by colors and joy. The season, in fact, is also associated with the ideas of rejuvenation, renewal, and growth.

According to the reports, Spring has arrived earlier in 2020 than any other equinox in the last 124 years. As CBS News reports, the reason behind "2020's earlier equinox involve leap years, centuries and the length of time it takes Earth to revolve around the sun."

While the Northern Hemisphere is waiting for its Spring, the Southern Hemisphere now has its Autumn.