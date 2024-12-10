Google has recently announced a significant change to its Maps platform, aimed at aiding Indian developers in creating more comprehensive and user-friendly applications. Starting March 1, 2025, developers will have free access to Maps, Routes, Places, and Environment products up to a monthly limit. This move is expected to enable developers to integrate various products like Places Nearby and Dynamic Street View without any upfront costs.

Tina Weyand, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Maps Platform, stated that developers in India could soon access up to $6,800 worth of free usage every month, distributed across all products. This is a significant increase from the fixed $200 monthly credit currently offered. The expanded free usage will only require developers to pay if they exceed the limit. Furthermore, Maps Embed API and Maps SDK, some of Google's most popular products, will continue to have unlimited free usage.

Google Maps Platform has been instrumental in helping developers in India create innovative experiences, powering everything from delivery to travel apps. The platform's coverage spans over 7 million kilometers of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places in India.

Google continues to build solutions that meet complex local needs by harnessing the power of AI, like Address Descriptors, which was pioneered in India to help developers show addresses in the unique local format, and features like the Air Quality API, which offers robust and reliable air quality data.

Google has also introduced India-specific pricing for Google Maps Platform, which includes up to 70% lower pricing on most APIs. In collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), developers can receive up to 90% off on select Google Maps Platform APIs. As a result of these changes, many developers have seen their bills decrease by more than half, with smaller developers seeing even larger reductions.

Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer, Shiprocket, stated that this pricing update has reinforced Google Maps Platform's value as a strategic partner. By keeping tech operating costs low, it has enabled them to scale operations without concerns about rising expenses, ensuring long-term sustainability for their platform.

In addition to the primary source information, it's worth noting that Google's move to expand free access to its Google Maps Platform APIs and SDKs for developers worldwide, starting next year, has been well-received. This includes products such as Maps, Routes, Places, and Environment APIs, allowing developers to build applications without upfront costs, up to a monthly usage limit. Google's decade-long support for developers in India has enabled a variety of apps, from delivery services to travel platforms. The platform covers over 7 million kilometers of roads, 300 million buildings, and 35 million businesses and places in India.

To address local complexities, Google developed AI-powered features like Address Descriptors, which format addresses in local styles, and the Air Quality API, providing accurate air quality data. Several months ago, Google introduced India-specific pricing for its Maps Platform, reducing costs by up to 70% on most APIs. In collaboration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), developers received up to 90% off select APIs. As a result, many developers saw their bills reduced by over half, with smaller developers experiencing even greater savings.