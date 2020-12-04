Google Analytics appears to be down for mobile users globally. Several users are complaining that the site is not loading the live map, where it doesn't show how many users are currently active on the site.

DownDetector confirmed that there are possible problems at Google Analytics as the live map shows users are reporting issues with the mobile version of the app in the US, parts of Europe, southern India.

Users have also confirmed that Google Analytics is not working on iOS devices.

The issue comes just days after Google said it is rolling out December 2020 Core Update. Google said the rollout will take 1-2 weeks to fully roll out.