Google has taken a significant step forward in the cloud security space with its acquisition of Wiz, a top cloud security platform, for $32 billion. This strategic move will enhance Google Cloud's capabilities in cloud security and multi-cloud operations, solidifying its position in the market.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, emphasized the strategic importance of this acquisition. He stated, "From its earliest days, Google's strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers." He further added that the combined strength of Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, echoed Pichai's sentiments, highlighting the shared vision between Google Cloud and Wiz to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler for organizations of all sizes and industries. He emphasized the role of this acquisition in enabling more companies to prevent cyber-attacks, thereby minimizing the cost, disruption, and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.

The acquisition comes at a time when both cybersecurity and cloud computing are witnessing rapid growth, with a vast range of solutions being offered in the market. The increased role of AI and the widespread adoption of cloud services have dramatically altered the security landscape for customers, making cybersecurity increasingly crucial in defending against emergent risks and protecting national security.

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO of Wiz, expressed his commitment to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds. Wiz's platform, which is easy to use and connects to all major clouds and code environments, helps prevent cybersecurity incidents. It is used by organizations of all sizes, from start-ups and large enterprises to governments and public sector organizations, to protect everything they build and run in the cloud.

The deal also marks a significant milestone for Wiz. The company, which had crossed the $500 million ARR mark last year and is on track to double that this year to $1 billion, had previously turned down acquisition offers in favor of pursuing its independent goals. The decision to join forces with Google represents a bold bet that has paid off handsomely, with the deal bringing in an additional $9 billion over the initially mooted price of $23 billion.

The acquisition of Wiz by Google is reminiscent of similar moves by tech giants in the past. For instance, in 2001, Google acquired Deja News, which later became Google Groups. This acquisition was one of Google's first and most significant, marking the beginning of a growth strategy built on acquisitions. Since its founding in 1998, Google has acquired more than 250 companies in various fields, from search and advertising to video and content, smart devices, and artificial intelligence.