Days after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi, disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Alka Lamba finally resigned from the primary membership of the party. The AAP MLA took to Twitter saying "it's time to say good bye".

Announcing the move, Alka Lamba tweeted, "The time has come to say "Good Bye" to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6 years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. Jai Hind."

The AAP leader also requested party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "accept her resignation on Twitter" after AAP said that it is ready to accept her resignation even on Twitter. "Kindly accept My resgination from the primary membership of the 'Aam Aadmi Party', which is now a 'Khas Aadmi Party'," tweeted Alka Lamba.

Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi

The move came days after she met Sonia Gandhi at her New Delhi residence, setting off speculation that she would return to her old party ahead of Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. Lamba also tweeted a picture from her meeting with the Congress president.

However, Alka Lamba said that she met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the current political situation of the nation, putting all speculations to rest. The AAP MLA has made up her mind about contesting the upcoming state polls as an Independent.

Alka Lamba, AAP and Congress

Lamba had earlier she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions. After AAP's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she had sought accountability from party chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of the party lawmakers.

The 43-year-old leader had been with the Congress party for two decades before she joined AAP in 2013. The AAP MLA won the Delhi election from Chandni Chowk.