Akshay Kumar's Good Newws has occupied the top place at the Chennai box office in its second weekend. In fact, it has performed better than the latest and previous-week releases in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its second weekend, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has grossed Rs 35.28 lakh from 93 shows in Chennai. The 10-day collection of the movie now stands at Rs 85.97 lakh in Chennai.

Thambi Slips to 2nd Place

Karthi's Thambi, which was in the numero uno position in Chennai, has slipped to the second place in its third weekend. It has raked in Rs 34.32 lakh from 150 shows. The total collection of the Tamil movie now stands at Rs 3.66 crore.

Sillu Karupatti in its second weekend has earned Rs 23.15 lakh from 81 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 63.12 lakh.

Hero Collection Slows Down

Hollywood film The Grudge has made a collection of Rs 22.05 lakh from 75 shows. Sivakarthikeyan's Hero has collected Rs 13.13 lakh from 93 shows to take its total tally to Rs 3.53 crore in Chennai.

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana has raked in Rs 12+ lakh from 45 shows. The previous week's film V1 Murder Case has collected Rs 6.61 lakh from 39 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 19.77 lakh.

This week, Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss' Darbar, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is hitting the screens. As a result, the business of aforementioned movies is expected to impact.