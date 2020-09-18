This is not the first time former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has been under the radar for misogynist and sexist comments on social media.

This time Katju, who has already been slammed for sexist comments before, is under the spotlight for replying to a woman's Facebook chat in what was called creepy. The jurist was seen getting overtly chatty with a woman who commented on his posts.

To which Katju asked the woman, "Not sleepy?" following it up with a comment, he said, "I thought good girls go to sleep early."

Following this incident, netizens on Twitter decided that needs to be called out, "Can we stop laughing on his predatory bullshit? And call him out? Hold him accountable?"

While some asked Katju to make his Tinder account. Comments like "Every perv in girls inbox" also followed.

Other instances of Katju's 'sexist remarks

In 2015, Katju received backlash from women after comparing BJP MP Shazia Ilmi and Kiran Bedi on who was more 'beautiful' comment. Katju was severely called out by women on social media platforms. He had later defended his statements, claiming "Can't an old man admire a beautiful woman?" He often makes comments about body-shaming women and also issues regular 'advice' for young men on how to avoid such women.

This week, a PIL was filed against the former judge for deposing in a foreign court in the Nirav Modi case.