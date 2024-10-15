The nation is numb and still reeling from the loss of Ratan Tata, and politician Baba Siddiqui, their untimely death have left a void in the hearts of many people, and just when they were able to come to terms with what the week has gone by, a rather shocking and devasting news from the entertainment industry has shocked many. Renowned Marathi actor Atul Parchure has passed away, aged 57.

Cause of death

Atul Parchure's cause of death has not been revealed yet. The actor had been battling cancer. However, after undergoing treatment, he resumed work and continued contributing to the industry.

The news about Atul's death comes a year after it was reported that he battled cancer. Last year, in an interview with a YouTube channel, as reported by India Today, Atul revealed doctors found a 5 cm tumour in his liver last year.

He was also popular for his appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show.

While he was popular in the Marathi film and theatre industry, he has also been part of films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, Salman Khan's Partner and Ajay Devgn's All The Best.