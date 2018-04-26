Golden State Killer Arrested: Sacramento County District Attorney Makes Major Announcement

California authorities have arrested and amp;nbsp;Joseph James DeAngelo and amp;nbsp;as the suspected serial killer in and amp;nbsp;the Golden State Killer case. DeAngelo and amp;nbsp;was a police officer in the 1970s and had been living in Sacramento County for over 30 years, and amp;nbsp;The Sacramento Beereported. DeAngelo, 72, was arrested in California on April 25 and amp;nbsp;on two counts of murder for the March 1980 murders of Lyman and Charlene Smith, Ventura County District Attorney Gregory Totten confirmed during a press conference.