The prestigious Golden Petal Awards that has been recognising talents from the television industry for the past few years is all set to felicitate the TV celebs for this year soon. Like every year, Colors' Golden Petal Awards 2019 will be a star-studded one and will be graced by the presence of several stars from the television as well as the film industry.

To be telecast on Colors TV, the award ceremony will see celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. Many of the stars will also entertain viewers with their stunning performances on stage. Viewers can vote for their favourite actors and shows on Colors digital platform, Voot.

Take a look at the list of nominees below:

Best Show:

Kesari Nandan

Naagin 3

Ishq Mein Marjaawan

Udann

Shakti

Best Actor:

Roop (Roop)

Mahir (Naagin 3)

Harman (Shakti)

Deep (Ishq Mein Marjawan)

Suraj (Udann)

Best Actress:

Bela (Naagin 3)

Ishika (Roop)

Aarohi (Ishq Mein Marjawan)

Chakor (Udann)

Saumya (Shakti)

Best Jodi:

Bela-Mahir (Naagin 3)

Viraj-Sitara (Sitaara)

Saumya-Harman (Shakti)

Deep-Aarohi (Ishq Mein Marjawan)

Best Actor in Supporting Role:

Hanumant (Kesari)

Prithvi (Tantra)

Samsher (Roop)

Harakh (Shakti)

Shubhankar (Internet Wala Love)

Best Actress in Supporting Role:

Savitri (Gathbandhan)

Vishakha (Naagin 3)

Sumati (Tantra)

Preeto (Shakti)

Imli (Udann)

