It has been a little over ten days since the world games began with much furor and controversy amidst the ongoing pandemic. Amid the hits and misses, qualifying countdowns, a battle for gold, bronze, and silver, lies the spirit of sportsmanship and tiny human moments that make Tokyo 2020 Olympians more special than they already are.

IBTimes has compiled for you, moments from the last ten days that united the athletes' human spirit and sportsmanship and gave the Olympic viewers, flashes to remember.

1. Have time, will knit

British diver, 27-year-old Tom Daley gave major Olympic moment goals when he took to his knitting needles and yarn to make use of the off-pool time. Tom who won his first Olympic gold in the synchronized 10m platform event last week even knitted a case for his medal. He took to his Instagram page and shared that knitting is how he finds calm.

"Knitting is my mindfulness, how I find my calm, how I stay focused. I'm obsessed!" he commented on a post by the official Olympics which showed him knitting while watching women's 3m springboard final game.

2. A silver and a gold for this history-making gymnast

Rebeca Andrade made history by becoming the first-ever gymnast from Brazil to win, not one but two medals, in artistic gymnastics.

The 22-year-old athlete who suffered from three ACL tears in the past had represented her country in the 2016 Rio games too. At Tokyo, she won silver in the all-around final and later added gold to her collection with her fantastic performance in the women's vault final. ⁠⁠

3. Condom to the rescue of gold medallist athlete

Australian canoeist Jessica Fox, 27, made her country really proud recently by winning gold at the women's canoe slalom games. Jessica who won bronze at the K1 final went on to become Olympic champion, two days after, on July 29 at the C1 event.

However, on Tuesday, Jessica shared a video of how she repaired her kayak's damaged nose with a condom before the championship. The video that has gone viral since being shared shows her team slide up a condom on top of a carbon mixture to seal and hold the repair works.

4. Let's share the golden moment

The world watched in awe as Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi decided in a matter of moments to share an Olympic gold in the men's high jump at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Each missed three times then instead of going to a jump-off, they decided to share the gold. Barshim said, "This is beyond sport. This is the message we deliver to the young generation."

5. Couple that wins together, stays together

Swimmer couple Florent Manaudou of France and Pernille Blume of Denmark gave the paparazzi and presenters, a rather eventful day at the Games as they curiously looked out for each other's performance than their own and even went on to share a 'forbidden kiss' post their winning glory.

"I'm happy for her, I'm happy for me and I'm happy because, yeah, it's never easy to be with someone who achieved a gold medal at the Olympics, " Florent Manaudou told Reuters.