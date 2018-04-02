The world of Anime has a slew of shows to offer for the month of April 2018. From action to sports, the month has something for everyone's liking.

Over 50 new shows are airing this month and about 11 shows will be carrying forward their stories into the spring season. With so many new shows to pick from, here are a few shows handpicked to help you plan your April binge-watching schedule.

Captain Tsubasa:

The show kick-starts April 2 in Tokyo. Anime News Network reports that the anime will retell the story of Yōichi Takahashi's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga from the beginning. Fans will watch the 11-year old Tsubasa Ōzora treble his way to Brazil and join him on his journey to the World Cup.

Golden Kamuy:

The anime series, which is set to release April 9, follows the tale of Sugimoto who survived the Russo-Japanese war of the Meiji era. The show follows the trailer of the survivor who has not become a miner in Hokkaido. He learns that about $6 million in gold stolen from people of Hokkaido, the Ainu.

He discovers a map and ends up teaming up with Asirpa, an Ainu hunter, who is in search of the gold to find the man responsible for betraying the Ainu by stealing it and killing her father. New episodes start April 9.

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku

A romantic comedy, Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku is a tale about Narumi and Hirotaka. Narumi is a woman having geeky hobbies like gaming. She has trouble with relationships as men usually dump her for her unusual interests so she keeps her hobbies a secret at work.

But she reunites with a childhood friend, Hirotaka at work, who agrees to keep her secret in exchange that she also does not reveal that he's a gaming nerd. The episodes begin April 12.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These

Adapted from the Legend of the Galactic Heroes novel series, DieNeue These, is set in the future where humanity has spread across the Milky Way and two major powers – the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance – fight wars. With none of them making a headway, two military geniuses rise to power and alter history. The show begins April 3 with 12 episodes slated for this spring.

Persona5: The Animation

The anime adaptation of RPG Persona5 is set to premiere this month. Scheduled to start April 7, Persona5: The Animation is reported to follow the storyline set by the game. Game Spot reports that the protagonist –Ren Amamiya – is transferred to Shujin Academy where he and his friends form the Phantom Thieves.

Fans will be excited to know that the game's Japanese voice cast are reprising their roles for the anime with Shoji Meguro returning to compose the music.

Many of these shows are available for viewing outside Japan within a day thanks to streaming services like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon.