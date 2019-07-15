After The Kapil Sharma Show, businessman Sanjay Gujar, who is known for his love for gold, is now gearing up to make a guest appearance on Zee TV's hit reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Sanjay Gujar, who also known as Bunty Gujar, is a businessman and he is popularly known throughout the country for his love for gold. Hailing from a renowned family in Pune, he is also a model and actor. He is identified with the KGs of gold ornaments that he wears to maintain his love for gold.

Gold has got sky-touching rates, which keep increasing day by day. Consuming gold became a very difficult task for most of the people. But despite the prevailing unbelievable rates, Sanjay owns shoes carved in gold, golden plated mobile phones, accessories and vehicles.

Well, consuming gold is not the only identity he carries, but he is also known to have friendly relations with many Bollywood stars and important personalities. He made numerous appearances in Bollywood parties, events including Big Boss parties hosted by Salman Khan.

Sanjay Gujar was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of Great Grand Masti along with Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani. He was seen having a lot of fun and even entertained the crowd at the show. He was seen at the recent event of Guru Randhawa at Pune. He is also going to appear in Zee TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the coming month.

Although having owned a huge dreamy amount of gold, riches and other valuables, Sanjay never took a backseat in being humble and extending helping hand to the needy. One such example is the NGO named Golden Guys initiated by him along with Sunny Waghchaure in Pune. The NGO is initiated with the motive to serve humanity.

Golden Guys recently held Mr / Miss / Mrs Unconventional-2019. Sanjay Gujar posted on Instagram, "Gunday Be A Part Of Mr / Miss / Mrs *"UNCONVENTIONAL-2019"* Sponsored By "GOLDEN GUYS" on 7th July, 2019 at Seasons Mall, Pune. Thank you for inviting us for your show. Best wishes from Golden Guys. For Registration Contact +9174995*****."