Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo will be seen as the presenters for the 78th Golden Globes awards. Most of the actors who have been selected to present the Golden Globes in 2021 have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Some of them have also been well-recognized awardees and nominees.

In 2020, Joaquin Phoenix had won the best actor in motion picture drama for his pathbreaking performance in Joker, and Zellweger had been awarded the best actress in motion picture drama for her performance in Judy. Awkwafina had won a Golden Globe last year for best actress in a motion picture musical/comedy for her performance in The Farewell.

Cynthia Erivo had been nominated in 2020 for best actress in a motion picture drama for Harriet, and Kristen Wiig previously gained the best actress in a motion picture musical/comedy for 2011's Bridesmaids.

Golden Globes 2021

As reported by the committee on their website, Golden Globes producers have asked their presenters to appear in person at either the Rainbow Room in New York City or the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be separately hosting the show. Despite the vaccine drive which has managed to reach worldwide, strict COVID 19 protocols are being maintained to ensure safety.

In 2021, the nominations for the 78th Golden Globe award made history for being inclusive about female directors, in the best director category. A lot of digital projects have managed to gain a spot as nominee and Netflix till now has the highest number of nominated series.

This year's Golden Globes ceremony will air live on Feb. 28.