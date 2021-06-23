Now known as 'Bappi Lahiri of UP', this man from Kanpur is making news for having got himself a mask made of gold. Manoj Sengar, also known as 'Manojan and Maharaj' has spent Rs 5 lakh to get the gold mask.

According to him, the mask has a sanitizer solution inside it which will work for 36 months. He has named it the 'Shiv Sharan mask'.

Manoj, like Bappi Lahiri, has a passion for gold. He wears four gold chains which together weigh around 250 grams. He has a conch shell, fish and Lord Hanuman's locket in his possession -- all made from gold. Even today, Manoj wears gold jewellery weighing nearly two kilograms.

Apart from this, he has a pair of golden earrings, a golden cover for his revolver and three gold belts. He is also known as the 'Golden Baba' of Kanpur. Manoj said that his love for gold had earned him threats from anti-social elements. "I take all precautions and I have two armed bodyguards to protect me all the time," he said.