Gold prices surpassed about Rs 97,458 on Friday before retreating, still holding near a six-year high on the U.S. central bank's dovish stance on monetary policy.

Prices also found support from worries about a potential U.S. military strike against Iran and a global trade conflict.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to about Rs 97,179 per ounce as of 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.2 per cent higher at about Rs 97,458 per ounce.

Prices surged to about Rs 98,151 in the session, a high not seen since early September 2013, and were set to mark their best week in over three years.

Bullion rates have jumped more than 5 per cent since the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday hinted interest rate cuts were possible later this year, as it responded to increased economic uncertainty and tepid inflation.

"Gold is seeing a continuation move from bullish comments throughout the week, most notably the fact that world central banks easing monetary policy is generally very supportive for commodities overall, particularly gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Middle East tensions have supported the gold market, while the U.S.-China trade war continues to concern investors, he added.

After initially approving military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an unmanned surveillance drone, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back from launching the attacks.

Gold is often considered a safe haven in times of political and economic uncertainty.

U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume ahead of a G20 meeting next week. Hopes for an agreement have grown somewhat, but neither side has signalled a shift from positions that led to an impasse last month.

Gold prices traded within a wide range of about Rs 2,018, retreating from the more than Rs 97,458 level touched earlier in the day.

"The levels above Rs 97,458 are near term resistance, so you would not be surprised to see the market consolidate around this psychological level," High Ridge Futures' Meger said.

The next Fed meeting is six weeks away and investors are digesting this week's signal for a rate cut, analysts said, indicating there may be few bullish cues to lift bullion prices any higher for now.

"To sustain it (the bullish run in gold), you can't go too quickly too fast," said Ross Norman, chief executive at bullion dealer Sharps Pixley.

Among other precious metals, silver dipped 1percent to about Rs 1,043 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.8 per cent at about Rs 56,279.

Palladium climbed 1.5 per cent to about Rs 1,04,328 an ounce and was headed for a third consecutive weekly gain.