All it takes is one hit song or one hit movie to propel a struggling artist to instant fame. Of course, there is no sure shot formula that will help you achieve the proverbial big break, but when it happens, you can count on the fact that it will completely take you by surprise!

Matthew Novak, who is popularly recognized by his stage name 'Gold Mozae', recently released a dance music track that will have you feeling good in no time. The original track of 'All My Life' hit over 4 million streams on Spotify. Mozae has interjected the remix with super high energy, which makes it a perfect fit for small clubs and music festivals.

This 33-year-old has been a traveling DJ and Producer for the past eight years. In these 8 years, he has had the opportunity to play at some of the biggest night clubs and festivals. He has also collaborated with artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Warren G, Diplo, EC Twins, Chain Smokers, Alesso, Chuckie and Showtek.

Mozae says, "I have been playing music since I started playing the trombone in elementary school. In fact, I was in a punk rock band, we started off in the 7th and played together till freshman year of college."

He has released three tracks in the first half of the year itself, and he has also remixed tracks for huge artists like Calvin Harris. But for each track that he belts out, Mozae goes through a tedious process to make sure that it is as distinctly unique as possible.

Because of his sheer dedication and talent, he has successfully become the most talked-about producer of this year. 'All My Life' is a masterful remix by Mozae, which has some elements of progressive, future bass, future house, and of course, his technical style of production.

Mozae's foot-thumping rendition of 'All My Life' doesn't disappoint, and it is sure to get any listener to hit the dance floor and groove to the beats.

