The Geological Survey of India and the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining have discovered a huge swath of gold deposit in the hinterland of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh. The goldmines discovered at Son Pahadi ad Hardi village is said to have 3,350 tonnes of gold.

The found gold reserve is five times the current gold reserve of India, which is around 626 tonnes.

The gold deposit is so vast it is believed that it can push India to the second position with the largest gold reserves after the United States. According to the World Gold Council (WGC), India is currently at the 10th spot in the list of nations with the highest gold reserve.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh is acting swiftly and has formed a seven-member team to start the process of auctioning the mines after due process.

Here is a look at how the auction process of the mines is held in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and what the discovery of government goldmines means for Sonbhadra.

E-tendering process

The Uttar Pradesh government introduced an e-tendering system for all leases on mining projects in 2012.

Under this process, the bidder first has to register and submit bidding documents to the government. The officials then would evaluate bids and the bidder who quotes the highest royalty is allotted the area under one year contract.

The leaseholders then need to obtain environmental clearance for mining if the area excess five hectares.

The competitive bids go a long way in boosting the state revenue collection.

Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra is one of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and also one the backward districts in the country. It lies in the southern part of the state and shares border with Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Sonbhadra is also called as the "Energy Capital of India" because of many power plants and aluminium plants in the district. Yet, the district is lagging in terms of development.

In spite of so many electrical power stations in the regions, Sonbhadra receives fund from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGF).

It also has UP's highest tribal populations.

However, with the discovery of huge gold reserve and soon-to-be auctioned goldmines in Sonbhadra, the region could see a boost in job opportunities and development. As the process of auctioning has begun, the mining of gold will need a large of people to carry out skilled and no-skilled tasks leading to a rise in jobs and growth of the region.

The exploration of the goldmines and other minerals will, possibly, provide a major impetus to the revenue of the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.