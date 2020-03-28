An hour for the planet. That too, just by turning off your lights at home, office, and everywhere so. The Earth Hour practiced every year on 28 March from 8:30 pm your local time was first started by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007.

Earth Hour 2020

In the midst of the global Covid-19 health crisis, Earth Hour marks a moment of solidarity for the planet as global communities unite and organise events digitally, for the first of its kind.

The Earth Hour 2020 theme will focus on "Climate Action" and sustainable development.

Several countries prepare to organize Earth Hour virtually to ensure public safety and show solidarity for those affected by Covid-19

Celebrities, environmentalists and nation heads unite and pledge their support online for nature and people

Why an hour for the Earth?

Since then, Earth Hour has become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, engaging millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories. In the simplest sense Earth Hour maybe switching of the lights but this symbolic action has soon become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people.

What is the mission of the hour?

With more than a decade after the first Earth Hour celebration in 2007, the issue of the climate crisis, which was the concern of the hour then, still remains. In fact, the issue has gone much worse by another urgent threat: the rapid loss of biodiversity and nature.

Today, Earth Hour aims to spark global conversations on protecting nature by also ensuring our own health, happiness, prosperity and even survival.

How to celebrate the hour?

Wondering what to do in the hour of darkness! Not anymore now. Check out this interesting list of things to do tonight:

First, indeed, the DNA of the Earth Hour movement – switch off the lights

Isn't it dinner time at home! Then why not a candlelight dinner tonight! Search for those candlesticks in the corner shelf and be ready for the splendid dinner ever.

Join the WWF or the Earth Hour mission and see how the world is with you in this hour of darkness

Let the candle burn or you have books to read, board games to play!

Or maybe its time to blow off the candle! Coz you don't have to leave alone those constellations waiting for a game with you! Join the dots and learn the figures!

For the movie buffs, get the popcorn and enjoy your most treasured that you always been wanting to.

Let the countdown for the iconic action begin. Let's switch off the lights.

Check out the this year's teaser for the Earth Hour: