The wait is finally over, and the most hyped Hollywood movie of the year Godzilla vs. Kong has finally hit theaters today. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse and is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The film has succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype following the release of its trailer, and netizens had divided themselves into two to support their favorite monster.

As the film has hit the theaters today, let us check whether the Adam Wingard directorial has succeeded in rising up to the expectations.

The ultimate clash between Godzilla and Kong

Godzilla and King Kong are two monsters who enjoy an enormous fan following in all nooks of the world. The basic storyline of Godzilla vs. Kong was evident from the trailers, and the director has offered no surprises in the primary plot of the film.

In the nearly 120 minutes screentime, both these monsters ate up much of the screen time, and it was an ultimate treat to watch these giants fight each other to affirm their dominance. As these monsters fight each other, there are some human interferences that trigger their action.

King Kong, as always succeeded in garnering empathy from the audiences, but this time, he is now bigger. His home Skull Island is damaged by a severe storm, and when he reaches the human land, he makes humans understand how important was him to protect the dignity of humanity. On the other hand, Godzilla, as we all know is a dangerous monster, and this time, he is deadlier.

A film made with top standards

Director Adam Wingard is known for directing movies like Death Note and You're Next, and this is for the first time that he has made a movie on such a grand scale. Surprisingly, Wingard has carried out his duty in an impeccable manner, and he made this film with top filmmaking standards. The fight sequences between Godzilla and Kong were a real treat to watch, and it will raise the adrenaline of the audiences for sure.

The graphics used in this movie looked realistic, and the entire special effects team deserves a special round of applause for their effort. Junkie XL's music was spectacular, and it played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the movie.

Final verdict

Godzilla vs. Kong is a well-made film that demands a theater watch for its spectacular visuals. This film has lived up to the expectations and is a perfect addition to Legendary's MonsterVerse.