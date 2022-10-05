Richa Chadha and Ali Fazals Royal Awadhi style Lucknow celebration spells royalty Close
Chiranjeevi fans are on cloud nine today, as Chiru's one of the most anticipated films, Godfather, has finally hit the big screens. The makers opted for a mid-week release today, October 5, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the Telugu action film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer. Godfather also features Salman Khan in a cameo role. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Satyadev and others in supporting roles.

Ever since the film has released, it has been garnering overwhelming responses from critics and the audience alike. Fans who watched the first day, the first show of the film took to Twitter and shared their reviews.

Take a look at all the reviews and reactions to Chiranjeevi's GodFather

A user wrote, #Godfather is a content-driven film. Megastar tried a role that that's doesn't have his usual comedy and masala entertainment. But director designed film in such a way that the character elevates regularly. It's a hit film. People come out of theatre with a positive feeling!

"#GodFather : The salt and pepper look suited well to the Megastar Chiranjeevi. Satyadev and Nayanthara have done their parts well," wrote another.

The third fan-hailed action sequence of megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "#Megastar's Eyes performs in few scenes that are more effective and powerful than a hero beating 100 villains at a time.#GodFather."

Few fans lauded Chiranjeevi's performance, while some were of the view that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was a misfit.

A user wrote, "Somehow, I felt Salman Khan a miscast, he is a too big star to play such a role. Plus, his portions lack effectiveness. 2/2."

However, some ardent Salman Khan fans lauded his screen presence.

For the unversed, the film is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music direction, Nirav Shah for cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh for editing. GodFather is clashing with Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost.

