Chiranjeevi fans are on cloud nine today, as Chiru's one of the most anticipated films, Godfather, has finally hit the big screens. The makers opted for a mid-week release today, October 5, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the Telugu action film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer. Godfather also features Salman Khan in a cameo role. The ensemble cast includes Nayanthara, Satyadev and others in supporting roles.

Ever since the film has released, it has been garnering overwhelming responses from critics and the audience alike. Fans who watched the first day, the first show of the film took to Twitter and shared their reviews.

A user wrote, #Godfather is a content-driven film. Megastar tried a role that that's doesn't have his usual comedy and masala entertainment. But director designed film in such a way that the character elevates regularly. It's a hit film. People come out of theatre with a positive feeling!

#GodFather interval. This is mental mass stuff from Chiru ? entra indha massu thaman ? Boss is back! better than the original in all aspects ❤️#GodFatherReview #GodFatherOnOct5th — CiviL ? (@husskydussky) October 5, 2022

"#GodFather : The salt and pepper look suited well to the Megastar Chiranjeevi. Satyadev and Nayanthara have done their parts well," wrote another.

#Megastar's Eyes performs in few scenes that are more effective and powerful than a hero beating 100 villains at a time.#GodFather — Fukkard (@Fukkard) October 5, 2022

Very good first half #Godfather



Screenplay is too good ?

Top notch BGM

2 to 3 Elevations ?? pic.twitter.com/ElKUonZhAG — venkatesh kilaru ? (@kilaru_venki) October 4, 2022

#GodFatherReview



Good 1st Half ✅

Powerful 2nd Half ?@MusicThaman Bhayya Brought #Diwali Early on #Dasara



All the BGM's are lit ????



Greatly Adapted by @jayam_mohanraja ❤️‍?



Bossu....You are the King and King Maker (Swag and Style )#BossIsBack ? @KChiruTweets Anna ? — S S ARAVIND (@aravind3953) October 5, 2022

Few fans lauded Chiranjeevi's performance, while some were of the view that Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was a misfit.

A user wrote, "Somehow, I felt Salman Khan a miscast, he is a too big star to play such a role. Plus, his portions lack effectiveness. 2/2."

Salman khan after seeing South people calling salman as cringe and overactor in #GodFather ?? pic.twitter.com/1EzCuqdzLH — Bruce (@SRKzBruce) October 5, 2022

This is Salman Khan stardom look at the celebration even in the Telugu version of #godfather east or west Salman Khan s stardom is intact ??? pic.twitter.com/vo3Fu8M1pg — Amit Lalwani (@AmitLal98119576) October 5, 2022

However, some ardent Salman Khan fans lauded his screen presence.

#salmankhan megastar salman khan back ???? full Fire pic.twitter.com/lHFeaRyNSg — Tufail Shaikh (@TufailS07231903) October 5, 2022

This salman khan did this Cameo to just self troll himself ✌️



Won't cross rocketry lifetime of ( 24 crs ) pic.twitter.com/Wn5b9fkq39 — R 0 NIT 彡 (@imvengeance24) October 5, 2022

#Salmankhan mass, Stardom bolte hai bhai ka...Today all shows of #godfather is filled with almost 80-90% occupancy in patna despite knowing it's just cameo... His craze among masses is unbelievable n unimaginable...The biggest box office puller for a reason... pic.twitter.com/bsThkogcAC — Syed Slays (@being_syedslayr) October 5, 2022

Second Half Report :

DECENT and IS PERFECT BLEND OF EMOTIONS AND ELEVATIONS AND SALMAN KHAN WAS UTILISED VERY WELL FROM PRE CLIMAX, DAILOUGES BASED ON POLITICS ARE IMPRESSIVE.#Godfather #MegastarChiranjeevi#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/83BzOsTCSr — TFI Talkies (@TFITalkies) October 5, 2022

Show completed :- #Godfather



My rating 2.75/5



Positives :-

First half

2 to 3 episodes

BGM

1st half screenplay



Negatives :-

2nd half

Salman Khan episodes

Climax



Note:- second half Not for mega fans #GodFatherOnOct5th pic.twitter.com/X9K5EFUCia — venkatesh kilaru ? (@kilaru_venki) October 4, 2022

#Godfather Review: 3.75/5

Perfect and Pure Mass & Family Entatainer Chiranjeevi Swag is Next Level Sallu Bhai did his Roll Perfectly ??#GodFatherReview pic.twitter.com/mN5cV1BD6a — Rusthum (@JanasenaniPK) October 4, 2022

For the unversed, the film is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music direction, Nirav Shah for cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh for editing. GodFather is clashing with Akkineni Nagarjuna-starrer The Ghost.