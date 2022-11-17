The weather out there is cosy and cold--are you craving some popcorn and movies?. If you are planning a binge-watching weekend, we have a list of South Indian films premiering this week. Have a look.

Godfather

When: November 18

Where: Netflix

Plot: Directed by Mohan Raja, the film remakes the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. A political leader's death leads to a power struggle. Amid corruption, greed and deceit, an unlikely opponent steps up. Chiranjeevi, Nayantara, Satya Dev and Murli Sharma play prominent roles with Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Sardar

When: November 18

Where: AHA

Plot: Directed by PS Mithran, this spy action thriller stars Karthi in dual roles with Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, Chunky Panday, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Yugi Sethu, Avinash and Balaji Sakthivel in prominent roles. A police officer who loves to be in the limelight meets his spy father who is estranged from his family during a mission.

Wonder Woman

When: November 18

Where: SonyLIV

Plot: Directed by Anjali Menon, the story revolves around the lives of five pregnant women who meet at a prenatal session. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash among others.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

When: November 18

Where: SonyLIV

Plot: Directed by debutant Kaiser Anand and bankrolled by Vetrimaaran, the film features Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role. The film narrates the trauma of a rape survivor who with the help of the police tries to track down the culprits.

Iravatham

When: November 17

Where: Disney+Hotstar

Plot: Directed by Suhaas Meera, this psychological mystery drama stars Arun Jaanu, Tanvi Negi, Amardeep Chowdary, Sapthagiri, and Ester Noronha in crucial roles. A white camera, a masked psychopath and a series of unfolding mysteries.

Five Six Seven Eight

When: November 18

Where: ZEE5

Plot: Directed jointly by A.L.Vijay, Prasanna JK and Mrudhula Sridharan, 5678 is a teen musical drama series revolving around a group of financially unstable gifted dancers who work their way up to achieve their goal.