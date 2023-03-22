Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talked about celebrity kids in the Bollywood industry today. Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. From her airport looks to her fashion outings at various events, everything Suhana does, wears or says is put under constant scrutiny.

On Tuesday night, March 21, Suhana took to her Instagram handle and shared a few hot pictures of herself. She captioned her album, "Hi ‍♀️." Soon after this, the photos went viral and people started applauding her for the stunning pictures. Suhana looked beautiful as she posed in a little white dress.

The upcoming actress has often been trolled by netizens for her clothes or sometimes even for her walk. But this time the netizens couldn't help but praise King Khan's daughter for her grace and poise. While one user said, "You look ethereal," another said, "She is drop dead gorgeous". A third comment read, "Goddess vibes".

Have a look at the photos:

Suhana Khan's childhood bestie Ananya Panday, who is also an actress, was one of the first people to react to her post. She commented, "HELLO ," while her cousin Alanna Panday said, "Wow ". Suhana's other childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the album and wrote, "Beauty ❤️". Actress Karisma Kapoor also reacted to Suhana's pictures and dropped a white heart emoticon in the comments section.

On the professional front

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'The Archies'. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will also launch several other star-kids, including Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. The film also stars Tara Sharma Saluja, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Suhana Khan will feature as as Veronica Lodge.