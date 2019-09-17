CBS comedy-drama God Friended Me, which is returning with its new season on September 29, has roped in French Canadian actress Karine Vanasse. The 35-year-old is set to play the role of someone who has a mysterious connection to the God account.

Vanasse will portray the character of Audrey Grenelle, according to Deadline. Her French socialite role will lead Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall) to a discovery that will change everything he thought he knew about the account.

God Friended Me is about the life of Miles, an outspoken New Yorker atheist who runs a podcast and debunked God's presence. Miles' father Arthur Finer (Joe Morton) is a pastor of an Episcopal church in Harlem. Things change for Miles when he receives a friend request on social media from "God."

The show is returning for its second season and will likely have Vanasse's character. Vanasse is known for her role as Margaux LeMarchal in Emily VanCamp-starred series Revenge.

Last year, God Friended Me premiered with 20 episodes and the finale had a cliffhanger. The season ended with Miles meeting a girl, Joy (Jessica Lu), who also claims she received friend requests from God.

The first official trailer of season 2 shows the sophomore year of the CBS show. Rakesh is seen telling his friend Miles to train Joy about the ways on how to deal with the God account. It is here that fans may learn more about what's going on with the God account as Vanasse's role shed light on it.