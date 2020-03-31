Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar has been constantly urging people to stay in their home and fight with this Coronavirus crisis we are going through. The actor even came in front for helping the entire nation by donating an amount of ₹25 crores in PM Modi's PM-CARES Fund, which he had started to help fight the novel Coronavirus.

However, for Akshay, it's not a donation but just a small gesture to show his love for 'Bharat Mata'. In one of the recent interviews with Home Talkies segment on Radio Nasha, Akshay opened up on what he does in his quarantine, whilst also spreading a message of awareness among his fellow countrymen.

Akshay Kumar opens up about his quarantine

Akshay Kumar was quoted as saying "It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading the entire script on video calls. I don't call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak."

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please ?? #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Moreover, the 52-year old actor even compared this situation of lockdown and everything with Salman Khan's popular show 'Bigg Boss' where god is playing Bigg Boss and we fellow citizens are its contestants and that he expects us to be in our respective homes.

God is the Bigg Boss now: Akshay Kumar

"The discussion that happens during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched that game, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times," Akshay concluded.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar's next flick Sooryavanshi's release date has been postponed and the new release date is yet to be confirmed. The film will be featuring Akki along with Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will be directing the movie.

Akshay has several other upcoming projects including Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and more, but it seems we will have to wait to see him on the silver screen, as the country continues to fight the deadly disease.