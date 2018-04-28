The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 12 Exam 2018 on Saturday, 10 am.

The results were announced on its official website, gbshse.gov.in. The pass percentage of this year is 85.53 percent.

Here is how you can check the results:

Go to the official website gbshse.gov.in or directly click on the link gbshse.gov.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details such as roll number, etc.

Click on Submit button

Check the result and download it

You can also get your result directly by sending an SMS saying "RESULTGOA12ROLLNO" on 56263. Students can also visit a few websites like the results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net, to check their results.

A total of 17,739 students had appeared for the exam and 15,172 students have passed the examinations.

This year, the Goa board examination for the general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) commenced on March 5 with English Language I and Maratha Language I as the first papers. It ended on March 26.

Students are to collect their pass certificates and marks card of HSSC April 30, between 9.30 am to 1.00 pm, reported The Times of India. The report also said that private candidates can collect their passing certificate and marks cards from Goa Board's office located at Alto Betim Bardez Goa. They will have to on produce their hall tickets to obtain their certificates.

Last year, the GBSHSE were declared on April 26 and the overall pass percentage of students was 89 percent.