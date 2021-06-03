Veteran filmmaker GN Rangarajan, the father of director GNR Kumaravelan, passed away on Thursday, 3 June, due to age-related ailments. He was 90.

The news was formally announced by GNR Kumaravelan. "My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength (sic)." he tweeted.

Who was GN Rangarajan?

He started his career as an associate to filmmaker SP Muthuraman. He worked in the films like Priya, Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, and Aaril Irundhu Aruvadhu Varai. During this phase, he turned good friends with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Later, he collaborated with Kamal Haasan in the movies like Kalyana Raman, Meendum Kokila, Kadal Meengal, and Ellam Inba Mayam.

He had a big influence on his son GNR Kumaravelan who had made interesting tweets about his father last December when the veteran celebrated his 90th birthday. "More than imparting the technical aspects of filmmaking skills, my father would always insist me to be disciplined and never hurt anyone with words and deeds."

"He would always warn me, saying, 'Once your character loses its reputation, you will never get it back. So, beware of your words and actions. At the same time, be strong and never lose confidence in yourself as you will come across many, who will try to hurt you and hamper your success, [sic]" he added.

Celebs Condole GN Rangarajan's Death

Kamal Haasan and GN Rangarajan were such close friends that the latter had named his house 'Kamal Illam.' Hence, this death is a big loss for the Ulaganayagan.

The multifaceted talent recalled the conversation that he had with the GN Rangarajan while praised the deceased's works. Check out his condolence message:

ArunVijay: Heartfelt condolences @gnr_kumaravelan sir!! My Prayers to you and your family..Folded hands #RIP G.N.Rangarajan sir.

Rathnavelu ISC: Deeply saddened by the demise of Legendary director and my Mentor # Director GN Rangarajan sir !! A pure gentleman and a highly disciplined person !My heart felt condolences ! May his soul rest in peace ! Om Shanthi Folded hands

