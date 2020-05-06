GMR Group, which undertakes the development of infrastructure projects through its various subsidiaries, has a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) arm that works with communities to improve the quality of lives. With the COVID-19 pandemic haunting every one around the world, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) took upon itself to do its bit in helping the frontline warriors trying to help the nation recover from this crisis.

GMRVF is supporting millions of COVID warriors across the country by providing them personal protection equipment or PPE as they step out of their homes day in and day out to fight the biggest battle against coronavirus. The foundation has teamed up with government agencies to produce and distribute cotton made masks for frontline warriors and vulnerable segments of the society.

Women to the rescue

GMRVF has mobilised nearly 500 women from Hyderabad, Warora, Bajoli-Holi, Badrinath, Kamalanga, Rajam, Ananthapur and Kakinada in making masks and other PPE. These women have already produced over 25000 masks to date and they have been distributed to security staff, sanitation workers, policemen, panchayat staff, migrant laborers, bank officials, local villagers, health professionals and others involved in COVID relief activities.

Pals Plush Soft Toys Company at GMR's Kakinada Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh is being used to make 2 lakhs PPE kits and about 300 trained women of GMRVF have been mobilized here for stitching the PPE suits and masks at this facility.

In addition, GMRVF is supporting the Andhra Pradesh government's initiative to provide three masks to each family in the state, which would require about 15 crore masks. GMRVF has started the first order of making 20,000 masks.

Besides PPE, sanitation material such as sanitizers, hand wash, soap bars etc. are also being distributed to the government hospitals in some project locations for its usage by healthcare workers. The foundation is helping migrant workers in distress by providing them cooked meals during the lockdown. Hundreds of families in need of ration are being supported by dry ration kits, which is also being distributed to old age homes, orphanages, and schools for specially-abled.

Finally, the GMR Group has also contributed over Rs. 8 crore towards the PM and CM relief funds to support in their efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Meena Raghunathan, Executive Director-CSR, GMRVF, said.