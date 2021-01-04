The Glocal Trunk (TGT) is a home-grown Indian jewellery brand borne out of co-founder Priya Kapur's aesthetic vision. It is a fashion jewellery retail platform, which creates a globally sourced local high-end bazaar experience for all types of jewellery.

TGT loves skill, talent and quality. Their vast collection of leading fashion jewellery is sourced from around the globe and brought to you, in one seamless shopping experience. The jewellery collection includes statement necklaces, make-your-own charm jewellery, earrings and bracelets made from high-grade lead and nickel free alloy, natural stones, Swarovski Crystals, enamel, resin and mother of pearl work.

The brand says it strives to discover, care and curate a sought after collection of styles, stones and metals from international jewellery designers and manufacturers from different cities like Paris, London, Greece, Milan & Istanbul to name a few. For a woman that cherishes her own personal style and for the love of tradition with a twist, all needs end here.

The brands CSR initiative TGT Growth Buys is a special non-profit platform on official website for bringing out the talent and creativity of women artisans and differently-abled individuals by giving them a distinct category online to enjoy sales of their handmade & vocal for local products created by them.

The brand says it is proud to be the only global fashion jewellery retailer that offers a full-spectrum shopping experience online.

"Our first concern is customer satisfaction followed closely with our meticulous curation of in-vogue and upcoming international fashion trends and jewellery pieces. Quality versus quantity is our motto, hence we aim to stock limited fine pieces in each design to give our customers a unique experience. Our Signature & High Street jewellery and accessory ranges are available exclusively online or with select stores. Our one of a kind collections are designed by celebrated locally sourced global designers and are carefully selected to meet the demands of our 'Glocal' clientele", says the company founder and CEO.

A new upcoming collection announced by them recently is the 'Stardust - Gold & White Collection' for Valentine's Day created with the finest jewels. It imbibes the purity of white with the solid sheen of gold as a perfect blend to weave a magical love story. The company believes this to be a treasure chest of love overflowing with the choicest earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces & much more. Perfect to create a romantic saga of gifting.

The brand has been a go-to option for many women from India & worldwide since its inception in 2016. Receiving a grand welcome, the brand is humbled by the appreciation of returning customers. Their vast variety of jewellery online, choice of collections, their customer care and affordable pricing have been their USP.