"Endeavour relentlessly to do better and there is no horizon beyond reach" believes Dr Kumar B.G, a clinician and a travel photographer.

He radiates raw talent evident from his Instagram page @thealphavoyager where he shares visuals from his voyages. His work has been featured in popular travel pages including Tripoto community, Incredible India and lonely planet.

Born into a family of doctors, he imbibed values of compassion and altruism right from a young age. He recalls being a topper at school and graduated from the Madras medical college. He aced his subject of specialisation with several academic laurels to his credit. Apart from winning several quizzes, he cleared a European diploma in regional anaesthesia (EDRA) and his scientific research paper was among the top-scoring submissions at the Postgraduate assembly held in USA.

The permeating agony and deprivation he witnessed among his patients made an impression on him prompting him in his philanthropic mission.

Notable efforts in this regard include raising a huge sum for a child's surgery working with the "save a child" foundation. He is mindful about giving back to Mother Earth by planning to launch

the #plantatree campaign beginning with 1000 trees. He encourages budding shutterbugs by doing a photography mentor course in a leading E-learning platform after his duty time.

With the COVID-19 pandemic upsetting life world over, hectic duties and long work hours have kept him from his passion.

He is currently working in a corporate hospital in Trivandrum attending to covid cases in addition to the routine clinical work. "It's an unsettling urge to explore more and seek new experiences," says the young doctor.