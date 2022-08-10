The Karnataka delegation led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Minister Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani has proposed a separate 'Japanese township' on the nearly 600-acre plot in Tumakuru, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru.

The delegation, which concluded its three-day visit to Japan, has also assured the investors in Japan that besides the township, a land bank of 50,000 acres has been earmarked for industrial development, an official release on Wednesday stated.

As a part of the international roadshow for the Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled on November 2, 3 and 4, the delegation was in Japan to seek investments and to extend a formal invitation to the Japanese companies.

The Minister presented the industry-friendly policies of the state and showcased Karnataka as an ideal destination for Japanese manufacturing companies.

Impressing upon the companies, Minister Nirani said Karnataka had attracted maximum number of FDI among all the states of the country and the environment was conducive for the big Japanese investments. The Minister also said that the state was in the top achiever category in the "Ease of Doing Business" (EoDB) released by the Centre recently.

The delegation comprising Minister Nirani and Commissioner for Industrial Development, Gunjan Krishna met the representatives of Toyota, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Mitsui, Mercury, JETRO, Hitachi, Fujitsu Limited, and NEC Corporation at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday.